Letter: Please move Downtown After 5

I suggest that the Asheville Downtown Association please use Roger McGuire Green for Downtown After 5.

Lexington Avenue is under the expressway, which spreads gas fumes and noise amid hundreds of people and drowns out music. It is narrow with increasing crowds and presents difficulty maneuvering to the businesses (few that there are!), vendors, etc. The acoustics echo.

McGuire park is lovely, with lots of room for crowds and vendors, and great acoustics.

Please use the park we have all paid for.

Thank you.

— Susan Hickerson

Weaverville