Letter: Please share bulletin board space

Dear Asheville,

As someone who’s been putting timely event notices on local bulletin boards for 20 years or more, I’m feeling frustrated and annoyed by the appearance in recent years of more and more giant posters on these very limited promotional spaces. It’s also problematic to have people using full-sized (8.5-by-11) sheets to advertise businesses and other undated announcements. It would be more considerate to make those smaller.

It used to be common practice for bulletin board providers to request that undated fliers have the date of posting on them. Please, space providers, return to that policy and give undated events the same month or two as dated events have on your much-coveted spaces.

Now back to those 11-by-17 or even larger posters that some of y’all think it’s fair to hog space for. Please stop! You are hogging space that needs to be shared with those of us from more modest organizations. This is a heartfelt request for a more collaborative spirit that clearly sees we have to share the limited bulletin board space available to us.

I have been very reluctant to take those space-hogging posters down but am getting tempted to do so if this problem doesn’t start to improve in our community. Thanks to everyone, space providers as well as poster makers, for your consideration.

— Arjuna da Silva

Black Mountain