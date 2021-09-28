Letter: Plug-in electric vehicle events dispel misinformation

Most of the money spent for gasoline in WNC leaves the region. Most of Buncombe County’s air pollution comes from cars and trucks. Much of the dark money that perverts our political system comes from the oil industry. Plug-in electric vehicles address all of these problems.

There are two types of PEVs. Battery electric vehicles run solely on electricity and must be recharged when their batteries get low, like cellphones. Plug-in hybrids run on electricity, too, but can either recharge like BEVs when their batteries get low or continue driving as long as there’s gas in the tank, like conventional cars and plugless hybrids.

Many people are dissuaded from buying PEVs by the clouds of mis- and disinformation that choke honest public discourse. But there’s an easy way to find the truth: Talk to people who actually drive PEVs. National Drive Electric Week brings PEV owners together with other interested parties.

Asheville’s NDEW event will be Friday, Oct. 1, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., at A-B Tech. Blowing Rock’s will be Saturday, Oct. 2, 1-4 p.m., at Tanger Outlets. For more information, see driveelectricweek.org.

— Dave Erb

Asheville