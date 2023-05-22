Letter: Pointers on poo-bag etiquette 

[Regarding “Cleanup Time: Local Governments and Nonprofits Tackle WNC’s Filth,” April 19, Xpress:] Please stop leaving your poo bags by the side of the trails! It’s littering; be a responsible pet owner.

Don’t leave them next to port-a-potties; don’t leave them on railings. Don’t throw them in other residents’ trash cans. If there’s not a poo-bag receptacle on your route, take your poo bag home with you and dispose of it properly.

Keep your poo bag by your side till you throw it away! Thanks!

— Mark Thompson

Asheville