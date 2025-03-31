Letter: Policies make nursing homes seem like prisons

I accompanied a senior citizen friend while he moved from his home to a Hendersonville nursing home, and the first thing the nursing home did was to put an electronic bracelet on him to prevent him from leaving.
I have since learned that entering a nursing home is the equivalent of entering prison for life without parole!
Once those electronic doors of a nursing home slam behind you, you are imprisoned for life and must spend 24 hours a day, 365 days a year in the hellish environment of a modern nursing home.
My opinion of Islamic terrorism has changed. Now if there were Islamic terrorist attacks here in Hendersonville, I would perceive them as being karmic punishment and karmic justice to a community that knowingly and willfully just stands back and does nothing to stop local nursing homes from being the equivalency of life behind prison walls with no hope for being freed from behind prison walls!
— Richard D. Pope
Hendersonville
