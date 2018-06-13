In response to your clarifying “note” on D.A. King’s letter [“Word Choice Insults ‘Real Immigrants,’” May 16, Xpress]: Your choice of words describing people who flout our immigration laws (repeatedly) is dictated by The Associated Press, the media’s correct terminology gatekeeper. Deemed to be “unacceptable” by the AP are terms such as “alien” or “undocumented.” These terms are both legal and accurate by any standard. But the AP, and all those who bow to its “standard of usage,” considers these terms to be improper, even hurtful.
I’m curious what other class of lawbreakers does the AP dictate should not be offended by terms which describe their behavior? Bank robber, identity thief, murderer, rapist, drunk driver, arsonist, trafficker in illegal drugs and humans to be used as sex “workers” come to mind as possible terminology “cleansing” by the AP.
This is not a rhetorical question. Undocumented alien is just as legitimate a descriptive as any of the words used for any other crime, which describes the criminal and the crime. And “they’re human” doesn’t prevent the use of those other terms. Illegal entry by an alien in violation of our generous immigration laws makes them an “illegal alien” by any test of logic.
— B.E. Vickroy
Rogers, Ark.
2 thoughts on “Letter: Politically correct is not always accurate”
At the end of the day, who cares what you call them? Semantics be darned.
Our policy of separating children from parents to house them in abandoned
buildings like prisoners is wrong.
Our policy of denying refugee status for abuse, gang violence or ya know,
a war happening in Syria is wrong.
If that jesus dude is watching, he isn’t happy as they are his children.
That, and the eyes of the world are upon us. And the UN isn’t happy either,
but right wing weirdos don’t seem to care about either one. Mulligan time.
See, the real issue isn’t about legal or illegal immigration, crime, welfare, etc.
It’s about the recent backlash against anyone who looks, speaks, dresses, eats,
prays diff’rnt than the red baseball hat crowd and whose actions are supported
by the current administration.
Don’t believe me? Just watch.
I was born of legal citizens in the United States of America.
Both sides of my family migrated from Scotland in the mid/late 1600’s,
and please spare me the incest/banjo jokes. They had never met before 1970.
I pay taxes, work local jobs, actually live within the delivery area (ahem)
of the MX.
As Salaam Alaikum………..
1. ARKANSAS ASPHALT
