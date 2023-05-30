Letter: Pondering upstream cost-share priorities

Although I oppose narrow relevance, I finally had an idea that seems narrowly relevant to the Buncombe Soil and Water Conservation District, which is that water quality cost-share priorities lay primarily upstream and that therefore my creek, Sandy Mush Creek, is mostly a priority for Madison County, while Buncombe County cost-share priorities lay near, or possibly in, Henderson and Transylvania counties.

Any attempt by Buncombe residents to regulate upstream counties would run into major problems with home rule and the very concept of counties and county lines, but this might not be true forever of cost-share funds anymore than it’s true of city abortion funding for country folk. Funds might cross lines that regulations can’t cross.

— Alan Ditmore

Leicester