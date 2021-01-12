Letter: Postal Service deserves our respect

I think we don’t pay anywhere near the respect it deserves to our U.S. Postal Service.

They have been delivering the mail throughout this pandemic. I think our local mail carriers are really doing a great job in the face of awful problems — reduction of staff and equipment by this administration — and when I visit the Grace station (my neighborhood station), staff are always courteous and manage to process customers pretty quickly. And they are nice folks!

The other shippers seem to get all the acknowledgments, but honestly, where else can you pretty reliably get from New York to California for 55 cents?

Thank you to all these excellent folks. Please keep supporting our Postal Service.

— Patricia Wald

Asheville