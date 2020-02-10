Letter: Progressives, conservatives should look in mirror and dictionary

Interestingly, as a regular reader of your Opinion pages, almost every time, by about the second sentence in, I know I am reading a letter by Carl Mumpower. He’s nothing if not consistent [“Asheville’s Progressive Addiction Is Growing Old,” Jan 22, Xpress].

As I choke on these words, I have to say I almost agree with him, at least up to a very fine point.

This town does have an opinion of itself as progressive, while not actually seeing how it’s “being.” I won’t reiterate Mr. Mumpower’s points other than to say that I think a huge mirror would do a lot for this town.

My greater point is this: If Webster’s definition of conservatism was in reality what Mr. Mumpower and his far-right-leaning friends were adhering to, we would all be living in a much more peaceful town and world.

I struggle to see how ripping children from their parents and locking them in cages, building walls, denying medical care, extreme suppression and cheating to win elections, mercenary wars, etc., etc., fit into Webster’s description of conservatism. I suggest he revisit Mr. Webster and consider this definition:

“Fascism: often capitalized: a political philosophy, movement, or regime (such as that of the Fascisti) that exalts nation and often race above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition.”

I am not a fan of overzealous, narrow-minded progressives any more than I am of the far right. However, I do have a strong distaste for extreme hypocrisy.

Hey, that’s just my opinion, I could be wrong.

— Ron Greenberg

Asheville