Letter: Protecting our farming values 

One reason I love Western North Carolina is the abundance of high-quality and compassionate farming. Our local farmers take pride in their sustainable and humane practices, and I can taste the difference!

To protect this, I ask our representative, Chuck Edwards, to vote against any Farm Bill that stops states and voters from making laws to regulate agricultural products. Last month, the House Agriculture Committee approved a version of the Farm Bill that would remove states’ power to set welfare standards for products sold within our borders.

California’s Proposition 12, passed by voters in 2018, stopped the sale of products from animals raised in extreme confinement. This new Farm Bill would cancel Prop. 12 and similar laws in other states.

The Farm Bill is very powerful and should help create a fair and kind food system. It shouldn’t take away states’ rights. Readers, please reach out to U.S. Rep. Edwards and urge him to vote against any Farm Bill that prevents states from enacting laws that reflect their values.

— Renee Dunaway

Asheville