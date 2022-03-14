Letter: Public business should be conducted openly

[Regarding “Council Check-ins,” Feb 16, Xpress:] The shadow government has created the swamps locally, in Raleigh and D.C. The closed sessions do not record enough so you can tell what was going on. Just ask the Council and commissioner for all closed meeting notes. Listen to the answer.

I have observed the county more, and yes, they give a pre-meeting and will preview what is coming in the next round, not that day’s meeting. A lot of the committees are hand-picked for an end result, with the primary example being the Vance Monument. We the people need to be informed, but it is hard when they are having meetings by Zoom all the time.

I will end by saying that our business should be done openly and publicly. Now it does require responsibility on the part of the citizen.

— Don Yelton

Weaverville