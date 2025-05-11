Letter: Public Seder models inclusiveness and peace

One of the most uplifting experiences for me since Oct. 7, 2023, was attending the public Seder that members of the local JVP (Jewish Voice for Peace) offered to our community on April 12 in Pack Square. Seders are usually a festive family event, held in someone’s home, with a ritual service and a ceremonial dinner to celebrate the liberation of the Israelites from Egypt.

It was a cool evening with a wind that made it even cooler as the sun was setting. Tables beautifully set with fabric tablecloths, live flowers, the ritual Seder plate, cups for the grape juice (respecting those who don’t drink alcoholic beverages) and folding chairs all around. The organizers had no idea how many people would be coming, so there were more chairs in a circle around the tables.

The Seder opened with a young Palestinian man reading a poem by the Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish in both Arabic and English. Then he shared his reflections on the current situation for Palestinians, which the United Nations has determined is a plausible genocide. It was followed by the Seder, facilitated by a group of five members of the local JVP pod. They had invited their Palestinian comrades to attend, some of whom were present. Particularly moving was recognition in several places of the fact that Palestinian liberation is essential for us all. There was a large banner at the edge of the gathering which said, “Never Again Means Never Again For Any People.”

The local group Reject Raytheon has been raising banners on the Montford bridge calling attention to this genocide with various messages including: “Human Rights For Palestinians,” “End Occupation,” “Stop Arming Israel,” “This Is Heart Breaking,” “Peace Salaam Shalom,” “We Pay for Israel’s Genocide,” “Your Taxes Pay for Genocide,” etc. The U.S.’s role in supplying weapons to Israel is in violation of our own laws. Providing political and diplomatic cover is lying to the world about what we are doing.

Several months ago, a group of Zionists began harassing us on the bridge and other places we brought our banners. Although we have not seen those people about recently, the organizers of the public Seder had peacekeepers and legal observers on the periphery so we could all feel safe.

As I write this after the event, I am even more aware that this president and his party are moving our country deeper into fascism. This Passover Seder, the message of liberation, was a stunning example of the world that could be created — the world they want; many others want; and I want. Our community was blessed with their enactment of their vision of inclusiveness and peace! What a gift! Thank you.

— Padma Dyvine

Bat Cave