Letter: Put a mask on the public face of first responders

Maybe it’s just the luck of living near Oteen, but I’ve generally been impressed by how many in this community have adopted face coverings and social distancing while grocery shopping. But I’ve noticed a curious exception: uniformed first responders. I’ve yet to see any of them wear a nonmedical mask during their group trips to the store.

These front-line folks in the time of COVID-19 must surely be at higher than average risk of contracting the virus, symptomatically or otherwise, and passing it on by accident. And while it would be wasteful to burn through medical-grade PPE for a run to Ingles, I don’t understand why there is apparently no organizational push to get these guys and gals into nonmedical face coverings for routine trips into public spaces.

I don’t own a sewing machine but do have a neighbor who graciously fixed me up with a few masks. If firefighters and EMS workers aren’t so fortunate, no doubt the residents of Buncombe County would answer a call for assistance. It’s one way for us to support essential workers while helping them to support us.

— Mike Hopping

Asheville