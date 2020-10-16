Letter: Put trust in Davis’ experience and maturity

I don’t typically write letters of support for political candidates, but this one time I am writing to my fellow “Unaffiliated” voters to urge support for Col. Moe Davis as our next congressman in N.C.-11. My reason can be summarized in one word: maturity. Like me, he is of a mature age. He has seen and experienced a lot of life in his 60-plus years. Equally important, he has demonstrated maturity in thought and judgment. Apart from his more recent work as a congressional staffer, law school professor and administrative law judge, he served with distinction as a career JAG officer in the U.S. Air Force. Yet when he was directed to compromise his principles, he chose instead to stand on principle, even at the expense of the advancement of his military career.

Throughout his campaign, he has offered policy statements relevant to all who live in N.C.-11, including health care, education, jobs and economic development. He has consistently offered a unifying message to all of us, irrespective of petty political distinctions. In a time of unprecedented national division, I want a representative who will speak to the better angels of our nature.

By contrast, his opponent, Mr. Madison Cawthorn, is both very young and quite inexperienced. He has completed no schooling beyond high school. He has yet to hold a full-time 40-hour/week job. And his behavior in the recent past has demonstrated a profound lack of judgment.

Let’s send someone to Congress whose career reflects significant education, training, relevant work experience — and maturity. I have no doubt that Mr. Cawthorn is a pleasant young man. If government is his goal, I recommend he start at the local level. For the present, I urge voters to put your trust in the experience and maturity of Col. Moe Davis.

— Richard R. (Dick) Benson Jr.

Brevard