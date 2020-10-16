Letter: Put trust in Davis’ experience and maturity

I don’t typically write letters of support for political candidates, but this one time I am writing to my fellow “Unaffiliated” voters to urge support for Col. Moe Davis as our next congressman in N.C.-11. My reason can be summarized in one word: maturity. Like me, he is of a mature age. He has seen and experienced a lot of life in his 60-plus years. Equally important, he has demonstrated maturity in thought and judgment. Apart from his more recent work as a congressional staffer, law school professor and administrative law judge, he served with distinction as a career JAG officer in the U.S. Air Force. Yet when he was directed to compromise his principles, he chose instead to stand on principle, even at the expense of the advancement of his military career.
Throughout his campaign, he has offered policy statements relevant to all who live in N.C.-11, including health care, education, jobs and economic development. He has consistently offered a unifying message to all of us, irrespective of petty political distinctions. In a time of unprecedented national division, I want a representative who will speak to the better angels of our nature.
By contrast, his opponent, Mr. Madison Cawthorn, is both very young and quite inexperienced. He has completed no schooling beyond high school. He has yet to hold a full-time 40-hour/week job. And his behavior in the recent past has demonstrated a profound lack of judgment.
Let’s send someone to Congress whose career reflects significant education, training, relevant work experience — and maturity. I have no doubt that Mr. Cawthorn is a pleasant young man. If government is his goal, I recommend he start at the local level. For the present, I urge voters to put your trust in the experience and maturity of Col. Moe Davis.
— Richard R. (Dick) Benson Jr.
Brevard
Let’s see Dick. Moe Davis is mature, unifying, and speaks to our better angels!?
Let his own words speak for himself–
“My 25 year old homeschooled, college-dropout, lying, white nationalist friendly, misogynistic, sexual aggressive, multimillionaire (with no job) opponent with policy views that would make George Wallace proud has the full weight of the Republican Party behind him.”
Must be nice. https://t.co/wsVwbnrzoB
— Moe Davis (@ColMorrisDavis) August 23, 2020
“You’ve got to be a 100% purebred worthless scumbag asshole to do a grinning photo doing a thumbs up while your foreign-born nude model 3rd wife holds the baby of 2 parents who were slaughtered by another asshole who was carrying out your racist asshole agenda!” Davis tweeted on Aug. 9 of 2019.
Other Davis tweets include a number attacking his young, wheelchair-bound opponent Madison Cawthorn as a “far-right hateful extremist,” “an alt-right extremist,” and a “lying bigot.”
“Screw they go low, we go high bullsh*t. When @NCGOP extremists go low, we stomp their scrawny pasty necks with our heels and once you hear the sound of a crisp snap you grind your heel hard and twist it slowly side to side for good measure. He needs to know who whupped his ass,” Davis tweeted just a few months before he filed to run for the NC-11 seat vacated by Mark Meadows when he became White House Chief of Staff.
Yet another tweet attacked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s religious beliefs with a string of insults about President Trump.”If you think you’ve been called by Christ while you’re serving as the lead fluffer for the profane, serial adultering, immoral, habitual lying, narcissistic, draft-dodging, grifter @realDonaldTrump then it’s obvious Jesus butt-dialed you by mistake,” reads Davis’ tweet from Oct. 2019.”
Davis’ tweets also referred to the Covington Catholic students as “Magats,” a lame play on the word maggots. Covington Catholic High school student Nick Sandmann and his fellow students were wrongfully accused of harassing Nathan Phillips, a professional activist. Sandmann hired attorney Lin Wood, who launched multi-million dollar defamation suits against various news outlets. To date, settlements Sandmann and his attorney have won settlements for undisclosed amounts against both CNN and the Washington Post.
So Dick, this old, angry white man is the unifying voice, the mature one, the one calling us to our “better angels” that we should put our faith in!?
Nice try. You’ve been duped. Davis is just another lawyer jackass. His party politics IS the problem, not the solution.
This unaffiliated voter will take a Hard Pass on the old angry white guy. I think we’ve had enough of those for a lifetime.