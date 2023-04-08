Letter: R.I.P. James Shearon

Being one of the many cyclists in this area who are forced to share the road with so many angry motorists and put ourselves in danger every time we hit the road, I felt the urgent need to speak out after the senseless murder of Mr. James Shearon. More than likely because he was in the way of some impatient motorist.

Being a cyclist myself, it’s sad to admit that I completely understand; it’s not to that horrible extreme. Yet! Oh, yes, I have been run off the road or almost hit numerous times. By motorists who are busy. Busy talking on the phone or texting. Putting on makeup, eating. Or because I am just in their way or believe it or not, because of the color of my skin.

These fellow human beings have little time to pay much attention to that pesky cyclist who is in their way.

Because of this sad fact and out of necessity, I have become somewhat of a renegade on my bike. And recently, in honor and memory of James Shearon.

So, all of you motorists who spread hatred for whatever ignorant reason, by creating a dangerous situation in any number of ways for us who pedal, it might be this renegade angry cyclist pedaling defensively. (Beware if it is me!) For my safety, of course, but also in honor and memory of James Shearon and all my other fellow cyclists who were murdered merely because of their love of cycling.

It goes without saying that this area needs major improvement when it comes to bicycle infrastructure!

But how many more senseless murders will it take for that improvement to happen?

So in the meantime, let us all try to keep this in our minds: “Do unto others as you would have them do to you.”

— Cynthia R. Tomaszewski

Asheville