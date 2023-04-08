Letter: R.I.P. James Shearon

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

Being one of the many cyclists in this area who are forced to share the road with so many angry motorists and put ourselves in danger every time we hit the road, I felt the urgent need to speak out after the senseless murder of Mr. James Shearon. More than likely because he was in the way of some impatient motorist.

Being a cyclist myself, it’s sad to admit that I completely understand; it’s not to that horrible extreme. Yet! Oh, yes, I have been run off the road or almost hit numerous times. By motorists who are busy. Busy talking on the phone or texting. Putting on makeup, eating. Or because I am just in their way or believe it or not, because of the color of my skin.

These fellow human beings have little time to pay much attention to that pesky cyclist who is in their way.

Because of this sad fact and out of necessity, I have become somewhat of a renegade on my bike. And recently, in honor and memory of James Shearon.

So, all of you motorists who spread hatred for whatever ignorant reason, by creating a dangerous situation in any number of ways for us who pedal, it might be this renegade angry cyclist pedaling defensively. (Beware if it is me!) For my safety, of course, but also in honor and memory of James Shearon and all my other fellow cyclists who were murdered merely because of their love of cycling.

It goes without saying that this area needs major improvement when it comes to bicycle infrastructure!

But how many more senseless murders will it take for that improvement to happen?

So in the meantime, let us all try to keep this in our minds: “Do unto others as you would have them do to you.”

— Cynthia R. Tomaszewski
Asheville

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.