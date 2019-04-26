Letter: Racism with a capital ‘R’

I am writing in response to Jerry Sternberg’s opinion regarding racism with a capital R [“Parsing the R-word: The Gospel According to Jerry,” March 27, Xpress]. He stated that Lynne Patton, an African American female, was used as a pawn by Rep. Mark Meadows. How despicable to think that a grown woman cannot make her own statement about her interpretation and experience regarding working with President Trump.

Mr. Sternberg says he is a recovering racist. He has not recovered, and he is also a sexist. The audacity of comparing her to a slave on the auction block makes me sick to my stomach.

I am surprised this man is allowed to write in your paper.

— Maria Bips

Weaverville