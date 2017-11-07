Letter: Raising minimum wage would help food insecurity

Regarding the article “Rewriting Foodtopia: Asheville Buncombe Food Policy Council Revisits the City’s Food Action Plan” in the Oct. 18 issue [Xpress]: The proposed solutions to the food insecurity epidemic in our area are all good ones. Making food more available where people live is certainly necessary.

However, it seems to me that the main reason why people are food insecure is that they just do not have enough money, especially since food prices keep increasing. If the food is “available” and they can’t afford to buy it, it won’t help them. If the Asheville City Council really wants to correct the problem, raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour would be the most effective solution. It would also help the housing situation.

Susan A. Stone

Black Mountain