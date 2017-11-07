Letter: Raising minimum wage would help food insecurity

Regarding the article “Rewriting Foodtopia: Asheville Buncombe Food Policy Council Revisits the City’s Food Action Plan” in the Oct. 18 issue [Xpress]: The proposed solutions to the food insecurity epidemic in our area are all good ones. Making food more available where people live is certainly necessary.
However, it seems to me that the main reason why people are food insecure is that they just do not have enough money, especially since food prices keep increasing. If the food is “available” and they can’t afford to buy it, it won’t help them. If the Asheville City Council really wants to correct the problem, raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour would be the most effective solution. It would also help the housing situation.
Susan A. Stone
Black Mountain
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.