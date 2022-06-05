Letter: Ranked choice voting better represents voters

The primary race was extremely close this year. The nominee for the Asheville mayor was ahead with less than 45% of the votes, and the district attorney won with less than 35%! I don’t know about you, but I’d like to see the winners for these important positions have the backing of a majority (at least half) of the voters.

Did you know that when RCV (ranked choice voting) is used, candidates can win only when they receive more than half the votes? This easy-to-use, straightforward approach prevents costly runoff elections, provides more choice to voters and encourages candidates to focus on policy issues instead of on tearing down their opponents.

To find out more about RCV and to show your support for a government that represents the majority of the people, visit [avl.mx/bmv]. After all, isn’t that what democracy is supposed to be about?

— Kris Kramer

Black Mountain