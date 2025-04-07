Letter: Recent zoning changes are a double-edged sword

[Regarding “Council Approves Zoning Code Changes to Accelerate Projects,” March 19, Xpress:]

While I understand our area continues to have a housing problem (really, an affordable housing problem — there are numerous $500,000-plus houses on the market), I’m not sure allowing developers to build easier and faster is a good thing. I am not against infill development as a concept, but it must be done in a responsible way that does not harm the surrounding older homes. Unfortunately, this has been our experience for the last six years.

In 2019, we purchased our home (built in 1965) as first-time homebuyers. It is within the City of Asheville, on a street with no city stormwater infrastructure. The sellers had subdivided the original acre lot, and three new houses were built around us, with our home sitting in the lowest point of the whole property. When we bought our house, there was no known history of flooding. Since then, we have experienced stormwater runoff flooding in our home at least a couple of times a year. Summer 2024 was the first time we were able to financially try to solve the problem. We spent thousands of dollars on regrading and drainage work; it has helped slightly, but we still have a flooding problem.

I read that Asheville lost 40% of its tree cover during Helene. Along with other types of vegetation, that significant loss of organic material only makes our urban landscape within the city limits that much more vulnerable to stormwater runoff flooding. The older homes in the less prestigious neighborhoods will be the most affected by increased stormwater runoff from rapid infill development.

I implore the City of Asheville to take a thoughtful look at what unintended consequences might occur if we only approach our housing problems with an “easier and faster” mindset and perhaps even strengthen building codes and regulations regarding stormwater.

— Emily Martin
Asheville

  1. MV

    The city should have to pay for this letter writer’s stormwater mitigation issues. Municipalities should put some skin in the game when their decisions negatively impact quality of life and the finances of those who pay property taxes.

