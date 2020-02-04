Letter: Remillard promises to put community interests first

Since the election of President Trump, our country has become increasingly polarized. Our politics have become more fractured, with leaders from both extremes fighting for policies that seem to benefit certain groups of Americans at the expense of others. We are, as President Lincoln cautioned against, a house divided: left versus right, blue versus red, neighbor against neighbor.

This unfortunate regression toward tribalism is painful for me to watch. I joined the Army at 24 years old, driven by a desire to serve this country and all of her people. I took the oath of enlistment — that “I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States and bear true faith and allegiance to the same” — with the understanding that it was my duty to ensure the welfare of all Americans. In Iraq, I stood shoulder to shoulder with brothers- and sisters-in-arms who fought for this belief. Sadly, some gave the ultimate sacrifice in the process.

Meanwhile, here at home, I was disheartened to see our political leaders engaging in partisan bickering and putting their own interests ahead of the people they were sworn to protect. I believe our community deserves better. And that is why last month, I filed to represent District 117 in the North Carolina House. We need a representative in Raleigh who will restore honor and integrity to the General Assembly and who will work in a bipartisan way to build a stronger North Carolina — one that does not leave our children’s education, our health and our environment behind.

People are tired of gamesmanship and mudslinging. People want a return to decency. They want someone who takes seriously the fundamental issues they are concerned with: creating high-quality jobs, investing in education, protecting our air and water, and making health care more affordable. If I have the privilege to serve as your representative, I promise to always listen, to be responsive and to put the interests of our community first. I hope you will join me in this fight.

— Josh Remillard

Mills River

Editor’s note: Remillard notes that he is a Democratic candidate for N.C. House District 117. More info: www.JoshRemillard.com.