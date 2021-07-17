Letter: Reroute half of occupancy taxes to infrastructure

I think and truly believe it is a travesty that so much of the funds from the occupancy tax are rerouted to advertising for more tourism! I believe that at least 50% of what is taken in should be rerouted to taking care of our infrastructure.

The condition of our roads is atrocious. And I’m sure a lot of these conditions are due to the increase and excessive numbers of tourists.

We really don’t need to do more advertising to lure more tourism to this county and area. They are already coming in droves.

— Bern Sroka

Asheville