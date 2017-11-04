Letter: Roney impressed as thoughtful, intelligent

Two friends and I went to a recent City Council candidate forum, looking for one or two candidates to vote for. Independently, we decided to support Kim Roney.
Kim impressed us as a thoughtful, intelligent candidate who has already done lots of good work to make Asheville better. I was especially impressed with Kim’s excellent communication skills and calm demeanor. Please support Kim Roney for Asheville City Council.
— Saul Chase
Asheville
