Letter: Roney offers leadership for change

Asheville is changing rapidly, and we need leadership that can roll with it. We need leadership who is smart and flexible, who holds fast to the values of equity and affordability but is willing to listen and learn along the way. Kim Roney is that kind of leader.

The complexities of the issues facing us as the second-fastest gentrifying city in the country require both deep study and creative problem-solving. Kim does her homework, as was evidenced in the Young Democrats candidate forum [Oct. 23]. Her answers to questions about issues faced by service workers in our tourist-based economy were articulate, innovative and heartfelt. She herself works in the service industry as a bartender and also has more than a decade of tireless volunteer community organizing experience.

Her years on the Multimodal Transportation Commission and Transit Committee, as well as reporting local news for Asheville FM, have given her a practical understanding of how to get things done in local government.

She is a great listener, committed to bringing all voices to the table. She is young, energetic and a beacon of hope sorely needed. Please join me in voting for Kim Roney for City Council.

— Jennifer Murphy

Asheville

Editor’s note: Murphy reports that she is volunteering in Roney’s campaign.