Letter: Rose will work hard for all of us

I am writing this in regard to Mollie Rose, N.C. House candidate, District 116. Mollie has a passion for this position that only a mother, grandmother, former school counselor, mental health worker and family advocate could possibly possess. Mollie has worked on the Clean Water for North Carolina board and the Southern Appalachian Biodiversity Project, where she obtained a knowledge of environmental issues. By participating in the Building Bridges program, she learned how racial prejudice is affecting the citizens of Buncombe County.

Mollie stands for a quality education, with the parents making the decisions on what the children should be taught and where they should go to school. School choice should be allowed, as it improves the quality of education for everyone, as the free market system improves the quality of goods and services.

Our citizens need to know that our elections are safe and secure. Mollie will support the North Carolina Election Integrity Team and work to eliminate Electronic Registration Information Center out of our state.

Small businesses and free enterprise are important to the integrity of our people, and it is Mollie’s desire to support sensible, limited regulations and red tape to ensure that business will succeed and at the same time, protect our resources and the natural beauty of our mountains.

I have known Mollie for several years and know her as a hard worker who will continue to work for all of us. Please support and vote for Mollie as she seeks to better the quality of life for the citizens of Buncombe County.

— Bobbie Shiplett

Asheville