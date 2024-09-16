Letter: Runners, take a lesson from skiers

Here in Asheville there are many nice paths for people and dog walking, and for those running. Now we have the addition of the great bike lanes to keep bikers safe, as well as keeping drivers from moving out across the center line to give cyclists more space. Most of us are considerate in this.

But the runners are the most inconsiderate! They come up behind walkers on a narrow path without any warning. These people are obviously not skiers! The rule in skiing is the person in front or the person downhill has the right of way. The skier who will be passing the downhill skier announces themself by saying, loudly enough to be heard, “On your right” or “On your left,” thus alerting the downhill skier not to make any turns in either direction and cause a collision. Unfortunately, I have seen this happen more than once.

I startle very easily. It is unnerving and frankly annoying when there is no consideration given to those ahead of you just because they are going slower. For both of our safety, please try to do better!

— Valerie Noble, a walker

Asheville