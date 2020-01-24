Letter: Russian 5G disinformation campaign taking hold in Asheville

Russian disinformation may well be taking hold here in Asheville, through the Stop 5G Asheville campaign with its meetups, film screenings and rally.
I’m not a fan of microwave technology by any means. Still, The New York Times reports that the whipping-up of concerns about 5G is the product of a targeted Russian disinformation campaign.
Who wants to be used as a tool for Russia’s effort to spread dissension and division among us? Who wants to waste their time, energy and focus on distractions the Russians create?
I call on the people organizing the meetups, film screenings and rally to check their sources.
For The New York Times report [“Your 5G Phone Won’t Hurt You. But Russia Wants You to Think Otherwise”], see https://www.nytimes.com/2019/05/12/science/5g-phone-safety-health-russia.html
— Lisa Sarasohn
Asheville
Editor’s note: For a letter about an Asheville event protesting the 5G rollout, see “Local Rally Joins 5G Global Day of Protest.”
