Letter: Safe front porch singalongs

Hello Asheville neighbors:

Here’s a way to share music and community spirit: Just [a few] days ago, my partner, Jim, our 7-year-old neighbor and I put together a neighborhood front porch singalong.

We set up our instruments on our porch, and 15 of our closest neighbors came together to make music, get to know each other and visit — separated from each other by at least 6 feet distance. Some sat in the front yard and some on the street. Children did chalk art.

Next week, we’ll have song sheets with songs suggested by our neighbors. This is a balm on frazzled nerves and great for those of us who can hardly “keep from singing.”

Grateful for community and music.

— Gail Ashburn

Asheville