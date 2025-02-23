Letter: Save UNCA’s woods

[Regarding “Tree Defenders: Five Points Residents Rally to Preserve Wooded Area Owned by UNCA,” Feb. 5, Xpress:]

My daughter lives in the Five Points neighborhood. She made many good friends walking in the woods. This neighborhood loves to go to the woods to see each other, walk their dogs and visit the live animals that live in the woods. The birds (including owls), bunnies and other wildlife, even the bears, come there.

This spot holds the community together. With no parks nearby, this is the best area. In addition, the storm took down so many trees that I do not think we should take down any more.

— Pat Pritchitt

Weaverville