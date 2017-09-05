Letter: Say no to Sinclair’s fake commentary

Mark Hyman is on MY 40 giving commentary which is misleading and outrageous. I have asked the station to stop broadcasting him.

Now I know why they can’t. Sinclair Broadcast Group is requiring stations to air controversial commentators such as Boris Epshteyn and Mark E. Hyman. Control such as this may advance conservative ideals by controlling content favorable to nationalistic agendas.

I don’t like being told fake news. Say no to any future purchases of media outlets by Sinclair. We used to have laws to prevent such media control of so many markets. Now, just as we suspected could happen, they overstep their responsibility when they require “their” news be aired — their fake news — presented as commentary.

If Sinclair is making it mandatory that WLOS carries this conservative, and many times nonfactual, commentary, what else are they doing in programming that we do not know of to try and bend minds toward their philosophy? This is a dangerous course for all of us.

It is not proper for our hometown TV stations to give us misleading and false information disguised as commentary — and made mandatory by Sinclair. WLOS is not FOX News — but it is being turned into it. This is disgusting. Please do what you can to let them know that you don’t want “our” station to be an outlet for right-wing and many times false news.

— Jerry Hinz

Candler