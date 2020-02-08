Letter: Seek out reputable advice on CBD products

This is in response to the person (name withheld) who wrote in because of a problematic CBD experience [“A Problematic CBD Experience,” Jan. 1, Xpress]. While I understand the writer’s concern about lack of regulation in the CBD industry, it is important to know that our community has quite a few reputable sources of products, and information on safety, dosing and other aspects of the proper use of medicinal CBD hemp products.

There are many reliable and ethical companies in the U.S., including in our area, growing and extracting hemp and making fine CBD products. We have been in the natural-product business 24 years, including selling and offering advice on the safe use of CBD for the last 4 1/2 years since legalization in North Carolina.

My advice is to search out reliable and reputable CBD hemp products as well as people who have experience offering guidance in the use of hemp extracts. The Asheville area is blessed with many practitioners with knowledge and passion who can provide guidance in this arena. Our experience definitely shows that CBD hemp is good medicine, but this is not a one-size-fits-all thing. Seek out good products and reputable advice!

— Bill Cheek and Mike Rogers

Co-owners, Nature’s Vitamins and Herbs (formerly Nature’s Pharmacy)

Asheville