Letter: Sheriff has work to do on jail conditions

Thanks for the best issue in years on Nov. 27, featuring the hateful TDA and neighborhood fascists, corruption, suppression of public comment, but most of all, hunger and cold in the Buncombe jail [“On the Inside: Waiting for Justice in the Buncombe County Jail,” Xpress].
Compared to hunger and cold amounting to torture, the rest of the jail criticisms seemed a bit like psychobabble to me. I suppose neurotypicals might need stuff like “vibes” and “eye contact,” but I’m politically isolated anyway, so I don’t see what difference that stuff makes, though they could use more free phone time.
Sheriff [Quentin] Miller still has a lot of work to do, as I remember his campaign was a bit weak on jail conditions.
— Alan Ditmore
Leicester
