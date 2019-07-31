Letter: Sheriff should be put out of office

From Mexico and throughout Argentina, there are 20-22 countries; all of them are Roman Catholic! It has been determined that about 90 percent (or more) of the drugs coming into the U.S. come through Mexico. The U.S. has [about 800] military bases around the world. Is it not amazing that the Democratic Party will not work to secure the Mexico border for the safety of the American people?

It is costing the U.S. $115 billion per year for what goes to illegal aliens, over $2 billion per year for N.C. If a criminal can break into your car or your house, do they get to stay? The border crisis came about by elected officials not enforcing and calling for the enforcement of America’s laws. In Mexico, the American is not eligible to run for any office, cannot vote, never eligible to receive any benefits from the government.

Everyone knows that under the liberal ruling Democratic Party in Buncombe, the former county manager robbed the county blind. Now the new sheriff in Buncombe has already said he will not work with the immigration officials. That’s like telling the Buncombe citizens you are not working for them against criminals. He should be put right out of office.

Is some of this drug money going to the Democratic Party [the reason] why they will not work to close the border? … Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and many other Democrats are the very enemies of America.

— Tom Robinson

Burnsville