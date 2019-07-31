From Mexico and throughout Argentina, there are 20-22 countries; all of them are Roman Catholic! It has been determined that about 90 percent (or more) of the drugs coming into the U.S. come through Mexico. The U.S. has [about 800] military bases around the world. Is it not amazing that the Democratic Party will not work to secure the Mexico border for the safety of the American people?
It is costing the U.S. $115 billion per year for what goes to illegal aliens, over $2 billion per year for N.C. If a criminal can break into your car or your house, do they get to stay? The border crisis came about by elected officials not enforcing and calling for the enforcement of America’s laws. In Mexico, the American is not eligible to run for any office, cannot vote, never eligible to receive any benefits from the government.
Everyone knows that under the liberal ruling Democratic Party in Buncombe, the former county manager robbed the county blind. Now the new sheriff in Buncombe has already said he will not work with the immigration officials. That’s like telling the Buncombe citizens you are not working for them against criminals. He should be put right out of office.
Is some of this drug money going to the Democratic Party [the reason] why they will not work to close the border? … Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and many other Democrats are the very enemies of America.
— Tom Robinson
Burnsville
5 thoughts on “Letter: Sheriff should be put out of office”
That’s right Tom, democrats are America’s biggest enemy, without question. EVIL people.
The border crisis exists mainly because of the desperation of so many Guatemalans, El Salvadorians and Mexicans, among others, to escape poverty and drug-related gang violence in their home countries, and their desire to build a new and safer life for themselves and their families in America. We are a nation of immigrants. We would not be as unique and as strong as we are without the enrichment that comes from having so many diverse cultures, experiences and ideas under one flag. These people are not the enemies of America. Democrats are not the enemies of America. Nor are Republicans. The real enemies of America are the uninformed, xenophobic, racist bigots who think that only a white person who already lives here has a right to be here. You want a wall? Feel free to build one around yourself. I would welcome as a neighbor anyone willing to walk thousands of miles to get here in hopes of a better life over someone like you any day.
“PARTY BEFORE COUNTY”; is and has been the secret mantra of BOTH self serving PARTIES since… FOREVER.
Which is why I DONT VOTE; it just encourages them
That first sentence is a head scratcher. Are you also opposed to Roman Catholics? By the why, you live in Yancey County.
What does the first sentence (complete with an exclamation point) have to do with the rest of the letter?