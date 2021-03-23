Letter: Shocked by Xpress vaccine cover

I was in town for work (former East Asheville resident for four years) and noticed the cover of your latest edition [“No Thanks: Why Some Local Health Workers Don’t Want the COVID-19 Vaccine,” March 3, Xpress].

As someone who spends my entire life creating music events and desperately needs people to be vaccinated so we can put millions of music/service-industry people back to work, I was shocked to see the image on the cover.

Giving an anti-science, conspiracy-based fringe movement that much legitimacy is the exact opposite of what we should be doing right now. Great job. I’m sure you got all the “clicks” you were desperately looking for.

— Brian Swenk

Glen Allen, Va.

Editor’s note: We appreciate the feedback on our March 3 cover and story but hope the writers of this letter and “Xpress Cover Sends Terrible Message,” along with regular Xpress readers, will recall the many stories we have reported over the past year detailing local and state governmental response to the COVID-19 pandemic and evolving public health guidance.

Mountain Xpress’ mission is to promote community dialogue, which includes listening with respect and empathy to a variety of perspectives, especially in these polarized times.

Our March 3 cover image was not intended to convince viewers to adopt a specific position. Rather, its goal was to depict the views of a sizable number of local health care workers who were the subject of the week’s Wellness article. Like letter writer David Voyles, we believe the story is a legitimate topic for journalistic investigation.