Letter: Shop local and divest from Israel’s violence

If you’re heartbroken by the hurricane while feeling gutted from over a year of genocide in Gaza, you’re not alone. For many, these deep griefs are compounding one another; they’re of course connected.

U.S militarism, like the U.S and Israel’s collaborative genocide, is the biggest contributor to the climate crisis that caused Helene to be so catastrophic. There are many articles (including this one at avl.mx/edt) about how Israel’s bombardment of Gaza is uniquely devastating to the environment.

If you’re experiencing despair, let me highlight a powerful way you can divest from Israel’s violence while pouring into our local community that’s in such dire need. It’s currently the busiest shopping season; how you spend is meaningful. Your taxes already fund the genocide in Gaza, but you can ensure not another hard-earned cent of yours goes toward this grave injustice. Year-round, choose to boycott companies that do business with Israel and support local artisans and small businesses trying to survive in the hurricane’s aftermath. You can learn more at [avl.mx/edv]. And of course, we have so many wonderful local artists, herbalists, independent bookstores, etc., to support at this critical time.

I’ll conclude with this moving plea by Ashira Darwish from the film Where Olive Trees Weep: “We don’t ask for people to rescue us anymore. That chapter is over. Palestinians can rescue ourselves if you at least stop supporting the machine. If the machine is ostracized, we can keep going, because nothing in the world will stop the people in Jerusalem. Nothing in the universe will stop them. But we need you. If you can’t be our voice, at least don’t put a penny toward the bullet that shoots our children.”

— Vida King

Asheville