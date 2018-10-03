Letter: Show me the scripture

The other night, my wife and I were watching the news. Lord, have mercy on my soul — the Christian Broadcasting Network chief political analyst was there on the screen debating with a political commentator.

My mind went back in time to Long Branch, Locust Field and Jarrett Memorial Baptist churches that my mother insisted I attend until I was almost through high school. If any of those churches ever had a political analyst in its membership, I was never aware of it. Do any churches in Western North Carolina have one of those positions today?

I have been wondering since then what Biblical scripture suggests or mandates the position of chief political analyst. I reread Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount (Matthew 5, King James Version), thinking maybe it was in those profound teachings. But I did not find a word.

Please help me out on this. Show me the scripture that encourages political activity by churches.

— Dave Waldrop

Webster