Letter: Show thanks to front-line cashiers

Since the coronavirus became a part of our nomenclature, I have been very thankful for those individuals who are considered front-line patriots. I am speaking of the doctors, nurses, policemen, firemen, caregivers and the front desk receptionist/administrators of the aforementioned.

However, I also have a great appreciation for a group of citizens who I feel may be overlooked. The cashiers at our local grocery stores, convenience stores and drive-thru fast-food restaurants have given us a feel of normalcy. They do this at a great risk. The exchange of currency, the handling of merchandise and the exchange of air of all of us consumers put them in the line of fire. They then take their exposure home to children, spouses, parents and grandparents.

In the military, if a person is exposed to combat, they are given hazard pay. Our government can pull off this payment to our service members in budget agreements. The local businesses listed above do not have this kind of excess in their budget. As consumers, we consider these businesses lifelines.

It is difficult to expect these businesses to expand wages when we are simply fortunate they remain open. Without the cashiers, we do not get the products we need. I think we should consider cashiers as front-line workers. We should appreciate the risks they are taking and show that appreciation by giving them an extra dollar over the order or at least telling them to keep the change.

— Mike Roberts

Asheville