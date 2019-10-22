Letter: Smarten up and dumb it down

I have more serious issues on my mind but wanted to send out my appreciation to radio personalities Blades & Crystal at 105.9 The Mountain. I used to be a huge NPR listener but have become disengaged from them and the news in general. Every media outlet seems to have a political agenda in its reporting. I typically do not listen to the radio, preferring instead podcasts and purchased music from my cellphone. On the occasion that I do tune in, The Mountain is about the only channel I can stomach. Specifically, to listen to Blades & Crystal.

Yes, I am a multiple time winner of their morning ticket challenges but honestly enjoy the show for more than the payoff. The hosts keep it light and simple and positive. In jest, I began this letter with a statement of more serious issues at hand, but tuning out to the sad general shape of our media to tune into a positive outlet is quite serious to me. Whether it is a good song, positive conversation, such as the ones Blades & Crystal have each morning, or the good deeds of others, my emotional well-being is better suited to the positive and avoiding the negative.

Maneuvering the traps of extreme opinion on social media and online news outlets is a tricky path to travel. Many of my Facebook “friends” break my heart with their far left or far right hateful views toward the other party. I cannot even breach a political subject with many of my family members due to a “one size fits all” opinion of the world.

Maybe we could smarten up by dumbing it down sometimes. Filling our heads with peaceful talk, fun music and games might cure what ails us. Yes, we should stay aware of the needs of others, the needs of society. Yes, we should stop sweating what we cannot change and confront what we can. But can we take a break from the craziness for a while and just chill out?

— Jeff Bloomer

Mills River