Letter: Social district should encompass all of downtown

[Regarding “State of Downtown: Annual Event Talks BID, Grants and Plans for Generating Revenue,” March 26, Xpress:]

As a local business owner in downtown Asheville, I am in favor of creating a social district downtown. I am also very pro-South Slope, but I am more importantly pro the greater downtown Asheville business district (South Slope included).

I find it confusing why the city would limit a social district to only the South Slope. A social district should encompass the entire downtown area. Limiting a social district to only the South Slope area would have little to no impact on the greater downtown business district. It’s time this city and its management open up their eyes and look at the greater downtown business district as a whole.

Ask yourself this:

• Where is the highest foot traffic?

• Where are the highest number of galleries?

• Where are the highest number of restaurants and bars?

• Where are the highest number of shops?

• Where are the greatest number of music and special event venues in the city?

• Where is there a great need in the city? One sliver? Or the entire downtown business district?

Why does it seem the city is so shortsighted and overly concerned with only the South Slope? Why would you think this is? Because:

• The city has lost all of its invested money in the revamp of Coxe Avenue?

• The newly over-budget parking decks are sitting empty?

• They just adore the South Slope?

• They truly care about the entire downtown district?

• The South Slope is so close and accessible to 90% of the downtown district?

If you want a true answer, you need to look no further than the city’s decision to move the Fourth of July celebration to the South Slope. A few more questions:

• Why would they move the celebration away from a city center amphitheater?

• Why would they move the celebration away from a city park?

• Why would they move the celebration away from a city-owned gathering spot?

• Why would they severely limit ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) access to a holiday celebration?

• Why would they make people stand on sidewalks and parking lots, instead of green areas built for enjoying such festivities?

• Because it’s for the good of the greater city?

Creating a social district would be a huge positive for the City of Asheville and bring in tourism. It should be for the entire city. Not one street, cluster of businesses or a tiny section in need of help. This entire city is in need of help. If a social district is created, it should be for all of the city to enjoy the benefits.

— Matt Donnelly

Owner, Sparky’s Bardega

Asheville