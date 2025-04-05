Letter: Social district would burden South Slope businesses

[Regarding “State of Downtown: Annual Event Talks BID, Grants and Plans for Generating Revenue,” March 26, Xpress:]

I am writing to express my strong opposition to the proposed social district in the South Slope. While I understand the desire to increase foot traffic and revenue for businesses, I do not believe this measure will achieve those goals. Instead, it will create significant challenges for business owners like myself.

The South Slope is not comparable to other areas where social districts have been implemented. The infrastructure here is not designed to support open-container drinking. We lack public restrooms, outdoor seating, gardens and other amenities and attractions that would make such a district both appealing and manageable.

As a business owner, I foresee additional costs and burdens. I would need extra staff at my entrances to prevent customers from bringing in outside alcohol, which is already an issue during busy events. Enforcing these rules puts unnecessary strain on staff, leads to negative customer interactions and ultimately affects our reputation. Plastic cups add environmental concerns, increase our costs and contribute to litter in an area that already struggles with cleanliness.

Furthermore, I question the validity of the survey results cited by the Asheville Downtown Association. They claim that 75% of respondents support a social district, but how many people actually responded to the survey? Were they primarily business owners, residents or visitors? And how many of them are directly impacted by this proposal in the South Slope? Without transparency on these details, it is difficult to accept this as a true representation of stakeholder support.

If the goal is to revitalize downtown and support local businesses, there are more effective ways to achieve that without the negative consequences of a social district. Enhanced safety measures, improved cleanliness, better marketing campaigns to attract tourists and targeted business support programs would provide more tangible benefits without the downsides.

I urge city leaders to reconsider this proposal and focus on solutions that will genuinely benefit the businesses and residents of the South Slope.

— Tim Weber

Owner and Head Brewer

Twin Leaf Brewery

Asheville