Letter: Spend occupancy taxes on healing tourism’s impacts

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

The money should be spent on healing the impacts of tourism on the natural world and habitats in this region, not on advertising to draw more people here. Our lovely, magical outdoor spaces are horribly overrun, abused and trashed. Now locals are losing access to our treasured wild spaces such as Purchase Knob and Max Patch.

We need paid rangers, monitors and trail maintainers. Places like Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Blue Ridge Parkway, Shining Rock, waterfalls and others in the Pisgah National Forest are eroded, jampacked and overused. The Pisgah Forest Service, and the Great Smoky Mountains and Blue Ridge Parkway national parks are understaffed, underfunded and underresourced, and volunteers are relied on to do so much to pick up the slack.

The tourism fund could be used to provide paying jobs for locals to be out in the parks and forests making sure visitors practice “leave no trace”; park only where they are supposed to; do trail work; and prevent mapless tourists from getting lost in the woods.

— Tamera Trexler
Asheville

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

One thought on “Letter: Spend occupancy taxes on healing tourism’s impacts

  1. Taxpayer

    Yes, everyone that mentions TDA says similar things. The problem is it can ONLY be changed at the state level, not by anyone in Asheville or Buncombe County, and the state doesn’t appear inclined to approve of any change taking $$ from marketing and advertising. The only recourse is for Buncombe County to rescind the occupancy tax as soon as that’s possible (2022?)

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.