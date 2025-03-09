Letter: Spotting hopeful signs of resistance

I’m writing this to encourage younger adults, parents, teachers, workers, and peace and justice activists to recognize they are not alone in the longing and quest for a better way of life on our planet. Spiritual and ethical thinking begins with a world perspective, but we must act locally. Things will get worse unless we the people start resisting government by the wealthy. It’s we the people who elect dysfunctional politicians who are unable to unite our country. It’s about 535 lawmakers vs. about 245 million eligible voters.

Please, do not let others destroy your creativity and fortitude against injustice and hardships. Do not think the knowledge you presently possess is changeless, complete and the absolute truth. Now is the time to start preparing yourself for what’s ahead. It’s going to get worse. It’s a matter of lifelong learning.

I love my country. But I do not support our present government. Nor do I support our way of life dominated by wealthy elites. I believe in the checks and balances of our American Constitution approved in 1788. It was open-ended, allowing for major changes through the 27 amendments ratified by our country as we struggled to create the promise of a “more perfect union.” It included a balance of power between the executive branch, our representatives and the Supreme Court, which now has been destroyed.

There is a need for revolutionary change, but I cannot understand why Christians supported Trump and the Republican Party. A third-party vote would have been a message to our politicians. Our Constitution requires a “balance of power” that no longer exists. But there are hopeful signs that may not be so visible.

Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde led a recent prayer service which President Trump attended. She said, “I ask you to have mercy, Mr. President, on those in our communities whose children fear that their parents will be taken away. And that you help those who are fleeing war zones and persecution in their own lands to find compassion and welcome here. Our God teaches us that we are to be merciful to the stranger.” Trump’s response was venomous, dismissing the service as boring, deriding Budde as “a radical left hardliner Trump hater.” This reveals the politics of the Disunited States, a politics of division, cruelty and vindictiveness that is not Christian.

Another inspiration comes from local demonstrators marching in Asheville a week or so ago supporting more compassion and justice among everyone.

The third is very inspiring for me. A Sunday service at the Asheville Land of the Sky United Church of Christ consisted of breaking up into small groups with topics such as peacemaking and the social issues plaguing our country. It is an encouraging model that I hope other churches of all denominations and faiths have the courage to follow.

I believe it was Nelson Mandela who said: “There is a force in the universe — call it God or spirituality or whatever you like — that wants the victory of truth and justice. This force will help you if you are steady, humble and patient. Never ever give up, however bad things get.”

You can challenge me on this: esacco189@gmail.com.

— Ed Sacco

Asheville