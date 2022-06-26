Letter: Start with legalizing medical marijuana

[Regarding “Closer to Compassion? N.C. May Inch Closer to Legalizing Medical Marijuana” June 1, Xpress:] Yes, medical marijuana should be legalized, along with legal recreational marijuana. Marijuana is beneficial for many people for a variety of issues, both physically and mentally.
The only ones who believe otherwise are those who have not used it and believe it is a “gateway drug” to harmful drugs like heroin or cocaine. It is not. The abuse of those type of drugs is not caused by using marijuana.
All that being said, medical use legalization should be a priority, followed by the legalization of recreational use. As recreational users already know, it doesn’t really matter if narrow-minded politicians agree or not, marijuana will continue to be available and enjoyed as it always has been without the “consent” of North Carolina government.
— James Shaughnessy
Southport (formerly of Weaverville)
