Letter: Sternberg’s wholehearted support made a difference

If Jerry Sternberg believed in a cause, he supported it wholeheartedly. Jerry believed in the cause of providing assistance to domestic violence survivors in Buncombe County.

Helpmate is a local nonprofit whose mission has been just that for over 40 years. While serving on the board of directors of that organization, I witnessed firsthand his tremendous generosity, and I know that the work of Helpmate was literally made possible by it.

I hope you are resting in peace, my friend. Because of your heartfelt empathy for domestic violence survivors, many of them can now do just that.

— John Stewart

Asheville