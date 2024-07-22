Letter: Still opposed to Haw Creek rezoning

Regarding the rezoning of the 767 New Haw Creek Road development: I’m still against approval because of flooding, traffic, no affordable housing, school and school bus safety, and impact on environment issues.

Those who approve and develop this plan should be accountable or liable that current flood studies and traffic infrastructure evaluations are current.

My insurance company will not cover or will have increased rates for property depending on currency and type of study. The USAA company has a good look at these issues; I called and was advised all insurance companies have this policy for a good reason.

— Martin Beckman

Asheville