Letter: Still pushing for housing for homeless vets

Posted on by Letters
Write to Mountain Xpress
Graphic by Lori Deaton

I went by the mayor’s office in Asheville [recently] to make sure she had read my most recent letter in the Asheville Citizen-Times thanking the city for going ahead with a plan to build a large amount of low-income and affordable housing in different locations in the city, including the new River Arts District development.

Of course, I only got to talk to an assistant, but I did get to pass on my thoughts about this and lobby again for homeless vets getting some of the spaces, especially in the RAD, which could be a large amount of housing.

On the way in, I spoke about this to the security guards and the elevator operator (Asheville City Hall still has an old-school elevator, and someone has a full-time job operating it, which I think is cool) and told them what I told the mayor’s assistant, and they all said they would let her know they thought my letter and idea about putting homeless vets with low-income artists in the RAD project was a good thing.

I may be crazy, but I am good crazy and like a pit bull once I am promoting an idea to help the poor. I don’t stop pushing, and I write letters, which get published in the local papers, which gives me some credibility.

— John Penley
Asheville

View all posts by Letters →

One thought on “Letter: Still pushing for housing for homeless vets

  1. Enlightened Enigma

    John, they are building 88 units of new homeless veterans housing over by the VA hospital … new sustainable CLT construction…’cross laminated timber’ technology.

