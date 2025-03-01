Letter: Still waiting for new trash bins in Buncombe

Posted on by Letters
I’m trying to get the media to report on Buncombe County’s trash service’s severe shortcomings. Seven weeks ago, we applied for the new trash service through FCC Environmental Services, and our old trash bins from Waste Pro were picked up. Since then, we have not had new trash and recycle bins from FCC replaced. I have called them over eight times, and my husband has called and sent multiple emails with no result. We keep getting told, “We are putting in a work order.” I’ve spoken to supervisors and requested callbacks from upper management with no results.

I’ve asked the community through the WAX Facebook group, and I now know that I am not alone in missing bins, despite the fact that your publication, Mountain Xpress, published in your paper a few weeks ago that everyone in Buncombe County had received their new trash bins [“Trash Talk: Buncombe’s New Trash-service Provider Says All Carts Have Been Delivered,” Jan. 22].

I’m reaching out to Xpress because I honestly don’t know what other outlet we have. I’m hoping if some media attention can be brought to this, that maybe they will actually step up and get people’s trash and recycling bins to them or at least publicly address the situation. I’m starting to believe that they have run out of bins. I see no other explanation besides gross incompetence.

— Taylor Stone
Asheville

Editor’s note: For updated coverage on the issue, see this week’s news section. We also reached out to FCC Environmental Services and received the following response from its communications department: “We understand the customers’ frustration and appreciate the opportunity to address this concern. While most residents have received their bins, we recognize that some are still without, and we sincerely apologize for the inconveniences.

“We are actively working to deliver all outstanding bins. We encourage customers to call 828-820-7022 and provide their name, account number or address. This will ensure that their information will be delivered directly to the general manager for a prompt resolution and delivery of a collection bin.

“Additionally, we have made some changes as of last week to improve responsiveness and prevent future delays, resulting in positive feedback. We appreciate the community’s patience and remain committed to resolving these issues as quickly as possible.”

