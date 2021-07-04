Letter: Stop with the insular local mentality

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

I’m tired of people here complaining about growth. Frankly, this small-mindedness reminds me of people in Maine who want to keep out “outsiders from away.”

The small and quaint nature scheme here is designed only to prop up an elite of do-gooder locals making money off tourists, who appear ready to play golf at a moment’s notice. They complain about traffic rather than blame themselves for driving. Historically, this city had light rail or tramways running throughout its streets.

Lets face it, American innocence is two-faced and scheming. The whole Appalachian dream is a fantasy for banjo escapists. Deal with real life.

Here’s an idea: Now that the monument is down, turn that small park into a central light rail hub for people to stand and catch the tramway that will loop around it. Get rid of the insular local mentality and bland art galleries. You people are history.

— J.M. Snyder
Asheville

One thought on “Letter: Stop with the insular local mentality

  1. kw

    Yes, and let’s plow under the golf courses too. Plenty of room for 5-over-1 construction in some of the nicer neighborhoods where councilwomen reside!

