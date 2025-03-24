Letter: Stressed out by Social Security cuts

[Regarding “Speaking Out: Concerns About the Trump Administration Overwhelm Chuck Edwards’ Office Hours,” March 5, Xpress:]

I have paid into the Social Security system for 35 years and now depend on that income.

I am appalled that it is now being considered a “Ponzi scheme,” and Elon Musk’s DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) is effectively dismantling it by eliminating 7,000 jobs and closing 47 offices.

Will my benefits be delayed? How long will it take to get a new Social Security card? What if I need to apply for disability, Medicare or survivors benefits?

The stress caused by the uncertainty of not being able to rely on a program I’ve contributed to my entire working life is unconscionable.

— Linda Classon

Arden