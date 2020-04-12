Letter: Support local charities in need

Every day in the news for the last month, we have heard cancellations for major fundraisers for our Western North Carolina charitable organizations. Hopefully this is drawing attention to the amazing number of nonprofits we have in Asheville. These charities depend heavily on the community donations from these events.

There is an easy way for homebound folks to help charities at no cost by using the AmazonSmile program when ordering online with Amazon. We all do it. Why not have Amazon donate to your favorite local charity? I volunteer for Aura Home Women Vets (aurahomewomenvets.org), and I have designated it to receive a small donation from Amazon with every order I send. It only takes two minutes to sign up and pick your charity from the list of registered organizations. All those little donations add up!

Why not make the best of this dreadful situation by helping out those nonprofits that work to make Asheville so amazing? Take more walks, talk to your friends and loved ones, read more, wash your hands and support local charities in need. Thank you.

— Betty Sharpless
Asheville

