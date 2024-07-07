Letter: Support local troops in harm’s way

Recent news reports that the U.S. Navy is facing on a daily basis the most sustained combat since World War II in the Red Sea now and because the situation does not appear to be getting anything but worse, I am writing this letter to Mountain Xpress.
Since I am a Navy vet who enlisted in Asheville during the Vietnam era and served an extended deployment during the Arab-Israeli war and the Cold War at a small Greek-USN airbase, I am thinking about Navy front-line troops now in harm’s way and also about their friends and families in Asheville and WNC. I am asking that people in my hometown extend support and offer to help their families in any way they can. This also includes Mayor Manheimer and other area politicians and churches.
Thank you all in advance and, regardless of how you feel about this war now, I hope you will help and support the troops and write letters and send care packages to those on ships in harm’s way. I also suggest that you contact area military recruiters and the Navy for suggestions about doing this.
— John Penley
USN 1972-76
Lake Havasu City, Ariz.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.